LAHORE-In flair of new song releases, Farhan Saeed is at an all time high with some visually stunning and captivating music videos. His latest song ‘Maula’ has been brilliantly shot and captures all the emotions wonderfully.

The song has been produced by Rishi Rich and directed by the coveted Fashion Photographer/Director, Adnan Qazi, who has a number of stellar work to his credit.

Sharing his experience and thoughts on the song, Qazi said, “When Farhan approached me for this video, I was very excited and instantly thought Kiran Malik was the perfect choice, as we wanted someone really uber chic and cool to play the girls role but at the same time has great acting skills. We all lived in one huge house like a family and cooked for each other, it was an unforgettable experience and I can’t wait for everyone to see the video.” Farhan Saeed also shared his views on Adnan Qazi’s music direction, “This is the first time I have worked with Adnan Qazi and he has done a brilliant job, I really like how he perceived Maula and delivered the same visuals that I had in my mind. A lot of hard work and sweat has been put by Adnan Qazi and his team.” In recent times, he has been credited with being an A-class fashion photographer with a unique style and a sought after music video director & producer. Adnan has also directed a song in a multi starter Pakistani film Arth and has also line produced the film.