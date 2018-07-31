Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Monday said that all the political forces have been provided level playing field and conducting of free, fair and transparent elections was ensured by the caretaker government during general elections 2018.

Dr Hassan Askari has said this during a meeting with President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Azam Chaudhry at his office, here Monday.

During the meeting, he congratulated Dr Askari over holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

The caretaker CM said timely holding of peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province was a challenge, which had been met with the cooperation of a professional team. "The caretaker government diligently carried out the task," he said.

He said all political parties were provided a level playing field to ensure transparent and neutral elections. "Pakistani people used their right to franchise independently and their disciplined behavior was exemplary during polling."

He said that people had appreciated the untiring efforts of the caretaker government. The caretaker government, he said, had fulfilled the promise of holding transparent, neutral and peaceful elections and millions of people used their democratic right in a peaceful manner.

"Performance of Pak Army, rangers, police, administration and other departments remained commendable and law and order situation also remained under control due to effective measures adopted by the government.

"The caretaker government has proved its neutrality with its practical steps," he added.

He said that the role of media had become increasingly important in the present age and its role in promoting public awareness is especially pivotal. Similarly, he said, the media also helps the government in performing its responsibilities.

The CM said that steps would soon be taken to release the quarterly installment of annual grant of the LPC.

LPC President Azam Chaudhry thanked the chief minister over his promise to fulfill demands of the journalist community.