KARACHI - Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh chief Shahi Syed on Monday stated that wrong polices were put into practice in the general elections of 2018 and election results shook foundations of national institutions.

Unfortunately, he said that Pakhtun leadership was thrown out of assemblies in the July 25 elections under a nefarious plan, creating room for a particular political force’s victory.

He expressed these views while addressing a protest demo staged outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the alleged irregularities and rigging in general elections 2018. ANP workers and supporters along with the Karachi Chapter leadership participated in the protest. They were carrying party flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The participants also raised slogans against the EC officials and demanded their resignation over their failure to hold free and fair election.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahi Syed said that raising slogans against national institutions was not part of his party’s policy. He said the party respects and admires the work of all institutions but on the election day election authorities failed to hold transparent elections. He said that people who cursed parliament earlier and held dance parties on roads have now emerged as new champions of democracy. It is hard to understand that why security personnel tasked with vote count threw out polling agents of political parties and why the Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the counting process. The election commission, after its failure to hold fair and free elections, has lost its right to run affairs, the ANP leader said.

He said it was a matter of concern that a negative impression of the armed forces emerged after general elections. This issue defamed the country at the international level. Shahi said the judiciary, which had taken suo motu notice of on various issues, should now take notice of poll rigging.

Addressing the participants, ANP General Sectary Younus Khan Baroi said the party demanded deputation of security persons outside the polling stations but none of the authority took notice of its points. He said the ANP rejects the general election 2018 and demands re-election as per democratic norms.