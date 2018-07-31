Share:

rawalpindi - A five-day anti-polio drive to administer polio drops to 840,000 children would commence in the district from August 6.

Incharge anti-polio drive Muhammad Hussain said that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would administer polio drops to 840,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the District, The Incharge informed that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization (WHO), polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

He said that special attention is being given to those union councils which are declared high risk areas for polio virus.

Hussain said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.”

He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment areas of Rawalpindi.