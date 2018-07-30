Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The Awami Workers Party (AWP) alleged that AWP candidate for PP-121 Zubair Chaudhry was offered by the PML-N a sum of Rs1 million for withdrawing his candidature in its candidate's favour.

AWP spokesperson Farooq Tariq said that the AWP however refused to accept the offer and proved its importance in Toba politics by getting third position in the election. He added that AWP candidate Zubair who was also the party's district president, was a peasant and known for his work for his community against feudalism.

He also stated that some progressive people from overseas financially supported Zubair in the campaign while AWP planned two major public meetings. He also said that on 20th of July, the AWP invited Lal Band group which performed at the public meeting. He said It was not a Biryani public meeting as it was a norm that candidates offer Biryani or food to the participants of their public meetings.

Call for PP-123 vote recounting

Defeated PML-N candidate from PP-123 Pir Qutab Ali Baba has threatened to take to the streets if recounting of votes in the constituency is not made by the returning officer within three days for which he had applied.

He said his party activists would be forced to take to the streets in case of refusal. Addressing a press conference at Pirmahal, he claimed that rigging was made by the polling staff in favour of elected PTI MPA Sonia Ali Raza. He criticised PTI leaders and workers for unjustifiably blocking the roads at Pirmahal just to blackmail the returning officer who was supervising the counting and checking of rejected polled votes.