TOBA TEK SINGH -Locals caught two gypsy beggars attempting to kidnap an eight-year-old girl here in Chak 308/JB Sarangian Wala, Gojra, on Monday. According to eye-witnesses, the minor girl identified as Fatima, daughter of Abdul Latif, resident of Chak 308/JB was playing in street. In the meanwhile, both the beggars, later identified as Riaz and Ayub, residents of Chak 364/JB, caught the girl and were taking her away from the village. But a child spotted them and raised alarm, upon locals followed the fleeing beggars and caught them. They were badly tortured and later were handed over to the Gojra Saddr Police and the police launched further investigation into the incident.

Police pledge early arrest of murderer

KHANEWAL - DPO Khanewal Faisal Mukhtar has assured arrest of the suspected murderer within two days. According to a police source, suspect Mubashir along with an accomplice had allegedly shot dead a 26-year-old woman namely Saima, daughter of Nawaz, at Dandi Sargana in Sarai Sidhu police precincts for rejecting his marriage proposal. The police shifted the dead body to Kabirwala THQ Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered an FIR against Mubashir and his friend under section 302 of PPC. The DPO said that the police were near to nab the accused.

Trader robbed of Rs3m near AC house

TOBA TEK SINGH - Two dacoits deprived a trader of Rs3 million at Gojra on Monday. A petrol pump owner namely Rana Abbas was going to a bank to deposit Rs3 million in a car. Near the house of assistant commissioner, two motorcyclists attempted to stop him at gunpoint but he accelerated the speed. The dacoits opened fire at the car. As a result, a tyre of the car was burst. The dacoits snatched the money from him and fled. On information, Gojra City police set up pickets on exit roads of the city but failed to arrest the accused.