LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber won’t release any new music until after he’s got married.

The 24-year-old singer has just dropped his new track ‘No Brainer’ with DJ Khaled but he has admitted there won’t be any new songs coming his fans’ way until after the wedding as he wants to focus on his fiancee Hayley Baldwin and their relationship.

Asked by TMZ paparazzi what’s next career-wise, he said: ‘’Getting married!’’

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker proposed to the 21-year-old model earlier this month following just five weeks of dating, although they have been romantically linked in the past, and, although he’s not planning to drop any new content as of yet, it’s believed he’s keen to incorporate his Christian faith into his fifth studio album.

A source said recently: ‘’Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality. He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now.’’

Justin was said to have wanted to take a break from music after completing his ‘Purpose’ world tour - which came to an abrupt end when he axed the final 14 shows due to ‘’unforeseen circumstances’’ - but his weekly church visits have ‘’revitalised’’ him and he’s already been back in the recording studio again.

The insider explained: ‘’After he finished his last tour he really wasn’t interested in recording any music for a while.

‘’But his time with the church has revitalised him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, ‘Purpose’, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church’s values and beliefs.

‘’There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans.’’

With a wedding to plan and an album to finish, it’s highly unlikely Justin will release any new material before the end of 2019.