In Pakistan every year with 90,000 breast cancer among them 40,000 deaths caused by it. Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia. Breast cancer has 90pc chances compared cure if diagnosed at an early stage. It was the report of March 2017 to create awareness about breast cancer . Regarding mammography machines availability in only our hospital ,three in Karachi and one in Hyderabad. Therefore it all provinces need to have more machines at other hospital. It is necessary to create awareness among masses about such test for early detection of cancer. At last it is my humbly request to the government to bring changes in all provinces especially in Balochistan where must be cancer hospital.

NASREEN SOOMAR,

Turbat, July 11.