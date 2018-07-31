Share:

BEIJING - China's former internetczar, who oversaw a tightening of online censorship during his tenure, has been charged with taking bribes, state media said Monday. Throughout his career, Lu Wei used his political offices to benefit himself including "illegally receiving a huge amount of property," according to the official Xinhua news agency, quoting a statement by the office of the country's top prosecutor. It said Lu is alleged to have used his position to benefit himself and unspecified other people during his time working at Xinhua, for the Beijing government, for the party's central propaganda department and as the head of the Cyber Administration of China, among other offices.