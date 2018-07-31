Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) Monday directed the Sindh Solid Water Management Board (SSWMB) to issue notice to contractors of Districts South and East of Karachi Division for willfully defying the terms of contracts.

The Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sewerage headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim was informed about the serious complaints against contractors of District South and East Karachi.

SSWMB managing director told the commission that contractors are not complying with the terms and condition under which the contract was awarded to them. He pointed out that machinery of the contractors is unutilised.

Also, the contractors have withdrawn the human resources in violation of the terms of contract as well as there are other serious claims against the contractors which the commission has directed the managing director to give in writing.

The commission directed the board to issue to the contractors of District South and East Karachi to appear before the commission on July 1, with explanation as to why their contract would not be rescinded and why penal clauses should not be invoked against term for willful defiance of the terms of the contract.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General Iftikhar Ali Qaimkhani submitted a report in the commission that construction material/debris lying have been removed, however, it was very surprising that permission was given by the KMC prima facie on the strength of the powers conferred under Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulation 2002, Chapter-S Sub-para 8.2.

Commission, however, was of the view that prima facie that these powers are not applicable to encourage the builders to use any part of the city outside the plot line to be used for dumping debris.