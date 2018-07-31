Share:

Zong 4G partners with Daewoo Express

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan’s No1 Data Network, Zong 4G and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Ltd recently entered into a strategic partnership to enhance connectivity on the go.

Pioneering the top-notch 4G connectivity in Pakistan, Daewoo’s passengers will be able to use the fastest internet, availing connectivity provided through Zong 4Gs Mobile broadband devices. With Zong 4G entering the strategic alliance with Daewoo, the companies are set to reach new heights by uplifting the connectivity needs of the new age customers throughout the routes especially on M1, M2, M3 and M4. More in more, the partnership enables the passengers to keep in touch with what is going on in the world; send e-mails, use social media, browse the internet and indeed be empowered to do all they want during their journey.

Awareness about GM crops essential for sustainable agriculture

LAHORE (PR): American Society of Plant Biologists, an international body working on the advancement of plant sciences, organized a workshop on ‘Risk assessment of Genetically Modified (GM) Crops’. The workshop, held at Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) covered a wide array of topics including scientific, commercial, and environmental aspects of GM crops.

While highlighting the environmental risk assessment of GM crops, Monsanto Pakistan’s Regulatory Affairs and Stewardship Lead, Muhammad Asim explained that “There are more than 1,000 scientific studies on GMO safety with zero recorded instances of associated health and safety hazards in over 20 years of commercial sale.

He further added, “It’s not just the scientific research that backs the environmental benefits of growing GM crops, but the evidence itself shows how biotechnology has significantly contributed towards environmental preservation.

In 2017 alone, biotech helped prevent an estimated 27.1 billion kg of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions”.

Minha Edible Oils launch a new range of Banaspati and Cooking Oil‘Jashan’

LAHORE (PR): Minha Edible Oils celebrated the launch of its new Banaspati and Cooking Oil brand range ‘Jashan’ at a grand musical evening at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore. Traders, distributors and distinguished guests attended the event in large numbers. Chief Guest of the event was Bilqees Sarwar, Chairperson Bilqees Sarwar Foundation, who distributed motorbikes through lucky draw among the retailers and distributors.

Minha Edible Oils’ newly introduced brand, Jashan Banaspati and Cooking Oil is an enriched blend that bring an exceptional taste to every food. Every pack of Jashan Banaspati and Cooking Oil is processed and produced at a state-of-the-art plant, situated at Jambar Multan Road, Lahore.

EFU General wins FPCCI Achievement Award

KARACHI (PR): EFU General Insurance Limited (EFU) has been conferred “6th FPCCI Achievement Award” by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry. The award was given to those organizations that have made sustained and lasting contribution in socio-economic development of the country to build its image and have thus rendered all Pakistan proud and are laudable heroes of Pakistan. It is a matter of pride that EFU General has been winning this award for six consecutive years.

With over 85 years of winning the customers' trust EFU is Pakistan's largest and the oldest general insurer, always ready to go an extra mile to serve better.

Beaconhouse tops IBDP in Pakistan once again

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse students top International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results for the third consecutive year with an exceptional showing. Some of its students attained grades of 39 and 40 out of a maximum of 45, placing them amongst the top 4% in the world. Beaconhouse overall score average of 32.8 also surpassed the world average of 29.78. Scores are based on the grades of 1 to 7 awarded for each of six subjects, and up to 3 additional points for the core components of Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity, Action, Service (CAS).

Beaconhouse students’ results in Biology, Economics, French and Business Management are in the high bracket of 5-7, with outstanding grades in Theory of Knowledge and the Extended Essay.

The IBDP is the preferred entrance qualification for universities around the world. The students of the graduating batch of 2018 have gained acceptancesinto some of the top universities worldwide which includes the likes of Stanford, Berkley and Oxford to name a few with scholarships worth $9,907,167.

Beaconhouse have been pioneers in introducing the International Baccalaureate in Pakistan. It is currently offering IBDP at TNS Beaconhouse andBeaconhouse College Campus Gulberg in Lahore, PECHS and Defence Campus in Karachi and Beaconhouse Margalla Campus in Islamabad. The Beaconhouse College Campus Gulberg achieved the best IB result in Pakistan whereas Beaconhouse Margalla topped in Islamabad. PECHS attained outstanding IB results and highest in Karachi with a top score of 40. TNS Beaconhouse and Defence campus IB graduates received numerous acceptances and scholarships from prestigious national and international universities.