LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other allied departments to restore the historic beauty of The Mall.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed this order while hearing a petition moved by traders against oversized hoardings and encroachment on The Mall. Earlier, counsel of the traders told the court that the authorities concerned had removed the oversized hoardings on the Mall Road in compliance with the orders. He said the hoardings had marred the beauty of the road.

The court directed the PHA to utilize its resources and restore historical beauty of the Mall Road and step up the plantation on this historic road of the Pre-partition era. The court further directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) to carry on actions against encroachments.

Justice Qureshi adjourned hearing for a week and sought a report about restoration of public parks used for the construction work of Orange Line Metro Train project.

Construction underway

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Khan Wazir has said that construction and development works are under way at gurdwaras.

Talking to the media during his visit to Gurdwara Dera Sahib Kartarpur on Monday, he said that strict action was being taken against those who had illegally occupied properties of the Sikh community. He said various precious properties and lands had been retrieved by the board.

He has said that the board was very actively providing facilities to the Sikh community.

Members of the visiting delegation appreciated the steps which were taken by the board for minorities.