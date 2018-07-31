Share:

rawalpindi - Scores of LPG cylinders exploded in a gas-refilling shop located near Leprosy Hospital, Zafar-ul-Haq Road on Monday morning, informed sources.

The explosions have gutted the building completely, however, no injury or causality has been reported, sources said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan and a heavy contingent of police also rushed to the site to investigate the incident. Rescue 1122 fire-fighters came and extinguished inferno.

According to sources, a large number of LPG cylinders exploded in a gas refilling shop located near Leprosy Hospital on Zafar-ul-Haq, Glass Factory area. The impact damaged the neighbouring houses and property besides engulfing the market where the cylinders were kept for refilling, sources said. They said nobody killed or injured in the explosion.

Locals called the fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 who rushed to the scene and doused the fire with water.

“The explosion took place due to leakage,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation. He said the gas refilling was being done illegally by the shopkeeper who was identified as Yar Muhammad whereas the building was owned by Haji Salim, he said.

“The shopkeeper had kept scores of LPG cylinders in a small and congested shop,” the police officer said. Officials of PS Waris Khan inspected the incident site while the shopkeeper and owner of building would be interrogated, he said.

On the other hand, the massive explosions have gripped the whole locality in fear. Area residents have protested against the inefficiency of police that had allegedly allowed the shopkeeper to illegally refill gas cylinders in populated area.

They also demanded City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan to take action against officials of PS Waris Khan besides arresting the building owner and shopkeeper.