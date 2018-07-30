Share:

KAMALIA-An urgent and economically viable plan is needed to boost exports of the country to save it from economic destruction, stated Jutt Poultry Traders CEO Ch Tahir Jutt.

He was talking to the media here in his office the other day. He stated that Pakistan needed an immediate bailout package and then a new strategic trade policy that could increase exports in an aggressive manner.

"Such policy should be made through comprehensive consultation with all the strategic partners so that the country's economy could be reinstated on a sustainable basis," he said.

He added that all the political entities seemed to be neglecting the economic part of the government and all their efforts and tendencies seemed to be focused entirely on the non-important issues and self-promotion. He said that the trade deficit for 2018 had reached $15 billion already that was only $4.87 billion two years ago.

He alleged that during the previous two years, policymakers failed to improve the import-export ratio that caused the imports to increase more than $66 billion in 2018. He added that the central bank's reserves had gone down below $9 billion.

"The 4-time devaluation of Pak Rupee and such other events added a further $27 billion to the imports. The billions of dollars taken in the form of foreign loans have worsened the economy further," he stated.