Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Under-12 baseball team captain M Fayyaz Monday said vowed that his team will deliver in the U-12 Asian Baseball Championship being played from August 13 in Chinese Taipei.

"Definitely, it will be a tough outing but we are preparing on strong lines at a training camp," he said here after a training session of the team at Bahria Town baseball stadium. Pakistan is in Group B along with South Korea, arch rivals India and Hong Kong while Group A comprises Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and hosts Chinese Taiwan.

"Pakistan baseball team head coach Mussadiq Hanif assisted by coaches M Sadiq and M Usman is sharpening the skills of the players of the 15-member team in two daily sessions," said the captain of the team and added that Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is working hard on the grooming of national U-12 team, which was picked from the national school baseball championship.

"Our team is balanced in all aspects and players have the necessary will and promise to excel in their respective departments of the game during the Asian premier activity," he said and added: “Coaches are also working on mental toughness of players besides laying emphasis on developing coordination among the players.

"The PFB is working at grass-roots level and participation of the national junior team in an elite international event is a part of its continues efforts to expose the young talent to a prime baseball activity abroad," said captain.

"The so far training of our team has revealed that it has the potential to upset top notch teams of Asia in the competition and we are expecting a higher display of skills and technique from our team," said Fayyaz and added: "Most of the team members are in practice for the last two years here at Bahria National Baseball Academy."

He said national U12 team will be aiming to finish among top three positions of the Asian championship. "If we achieve our target we will be directly qualifying for the U12 baseball World Cup."

The national team consists of M Fayaz (captain), Fazal Hadi, Abdul Raziq, Junaid Shah, M Adil Ayub, M Saddiq, Soban Mustafa, Ashir Abbas, Muzamil Khalil, Syed Mohib Shah, Fasi-ur-Rehman, M Qasim Hamid, Khalil-ur-Rehman, M Umer Nadeem and Zoraiz Hashmi.