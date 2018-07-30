Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Monday committed to improving the higher education and capacity building of the faculty and the students in AJK-based universities.

President Masood, who is also chancellor of the state-run universities, made these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Sub Campus of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) at Pallandri in Poonch division of AJK on Monday. AJK President Masood Khan while addressing the audience expressed his happiness on coming to Sudhanoti which he said is the land of Ghazis and Shaheeds. He said that it was the vision of Khan Muhammad Khan that today Azad Kashmir enjoys the highest literacy rate in the whole Pakistan.

He stressed the need for providing higher education in all districts of AJK, thereby helping cater to the students living in far-flung areas of AJK. He said that by introducing new and innovative disciplines in-sync with the job market, the AJK universities would help produce the best human resource. The president stressed on investing heavily in building skilled and educated human resource as they are the real capital of a country. He also said that AJK universities would organise job fairs for their students at their campuses.

"We shall consolidate our universities qualitatively. We will focus on improving the quality at our public sector universities. We will focus on promoting a knowledge-based economy which will contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan," he said.

The president commended the University's VC and management for effectively and efficiently working towards the timely inauguration of the sub-campus. He said that the sub-campus despite numerous hurdles was now ready to accept aspiring students for the coming academic year.

Initially, Pallandri campus will provide degree courses in law, tourism and hospitality, forestry; and in the coming years computer, engineering and environmental engineering will be introduced. He also lauded the valuable assistance of the Higher Education Commission and Dr Najeeb Naqi in facilitating the establishment of Palandri sub-campus.

Masood said that the efforts would be focused on providing quality educational facilities with experienced and professional faculty members. He said that merit will not be compromised upon and by promoting innovation, research and academic collaboration with leading Pakistani and international universities, the government will ensure the best education is provided at all the public-sector universities of AJK. He also said that issues related to the Mong campus of Poonch University will be resolved soon.

The president said that AJK holds immense potential for tourism due to its natural beauty and the introduction of disciplines like tourism and hospitality would help immensely make it into a full-fledged industry. This, he said, would play an invaluable role in promoting tourism on professional grounds and in-turn positively contributes towards generating revenue for AJK. He added that plans were already underway to construct a 200km long tourism corridor passing through all the tourist sites and districts of AJK. He said the proposed corridor would have entire necessary infrastructure for attracting domestic and foreign tourists. Priority, he said, was being given to the development of the road network and quality lodging to facilitate the tourists.

He also stressed a need for actively highlighting the Kashmir issue. He said, "Our innocent brothers and sisters are being subjected to unimaginable torture at the hands of Indian occupation forces. They are being harassed, murdered, maimed, illegally incarcerated and the womenfolk are openly dishonoured." He urged the participants to join hands in raising the profile of the Kashmir conflict at all international forums.

The ceremony was also attended among others by Vice Chancellor of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Ch Faisal Mushtaq, the Punjab minister for human rights, minorities, social welfare and population; Farooq Ahmed Tahir, the deputy speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly; Dr Najeeb Naqi, the minister finance and health, AJK; Sehrish Qamar, the member of AJK Legislative Assembly; Dr Haleem Khan, the vice chancellor AJK Women University, Bagh; and Prof Khurshid Khan, the principal of Cadet College Palandri.

Earlier in his address, the MUST vice chancellor extended gratitude to the president for his continued support in helping establish the Pallandri campus of MUST. The VC revealed that a state-of-the-art building of the Palandri campus will be established soon. The PC-I of the proposed gigantic project would be submitted to Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in the current year, he added.

Dr Najeeb during his speech thanked the president for his guidance, and said that the AJK Government was actively working for the welfare of the people. He said that the campus at Mong has had numerous teething problems but the government would strive to make it fully functional and get recognised from the HEC.