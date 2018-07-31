Share:

YDA delegation meets LGH principal

Principal Ameer-Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said that young doctors are an asset of country. He was talking to a delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Lahore General Hospital, which called on him at his office. Dr Rana Asif Saghir, Dr Ammar Yousaf, Dr Azhar Alam, Dr Farooq Bajwa and other office-bearers were also present in the delegation. All participants in the meeting greeted Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab and presented him a bouquet over taking charge as head of Lahore General Hospital. The young doctors also briefed the principal regarding issues of doctors hostel, security and parking in the hospital and gave a number of suggestions. They assured of their full cooperation in keeping patient-friendly atmosphere in the hospital and said that the best medical services would be provided to each person coming in the hospital. Prof Tayyab said that his topmost priority was to extend the best possible medical facilities to patients and solving problems being faced by doctors and paramedics community. He said that merit and performance would be criteria of his working as principal of the institution. Principal assured of his all-out cooperation for Young Doctors Association in Lahore General Hospital so that maximum results could be achieved through collective working.–APP

PHC imposes Rs72m fine on quacks

Besides closing down over 14,700 quackery outlets, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 72.86 million on the quacks so far. Talking to APP, the spokesman of the Commission said that the quacks businesses are being sealed continuously, and since mid-April this year, the PHC closed down more than 6,100 quackery outlets. The Commission has received over 2,650 applications for desealing the closed centres, and the Commission is proceeding with the requests according to the orders of the judiciary. It is learnt from the PHC that a big number of qualified healthcare establishments (HCEs) have been registered and licensed by the PHC during the anti-quackery campaign. So far, more than 49,000 Health Care Establishments (HCEs) have been registered while 32,200 have been licensed by the PHC, it said, adding that the competent HCEs should immediately get PHC registration to ensure elimination of quackery.–APP ­

Fraud-hit insurance firm gets cheque

NAB Lahore handed over cheque to Muhammad Asghar, President, State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Cooperative Housing Society as recovered money in a corruption case. NAB has been probing SLIC Cooperative Housing Society corruption case in which land measuring 5000 kanal was sold and purchased at exorbitant rates. The illegal business was run through alleged connivance of Society’s former Officials and area Patwaris which caused a loss of Rs130 million to society. Whereas, NAB Lahore got arrested numerous accused involved in this scam and recovery of complete looted money is underway, whereby, Rs120 million has, so far, been returned to Society’s current administration after recovery from corrupt elements. At the occasion, DPGA NAB Lahore Khaleequz Zaman said that NAB’s Prosecution Wing is the back bone of the Bureau which consists of highly professional and hardworking Prosecutors. By the hard work they display during case proceedings, NAB Lahore’s conviction rate currently remains near 80%. Moreover, NAB Lahore has recovered a hefty amount of Rs 477.375 Million from culprits in different Corruption Cases being investigated in Bureau and disbursement of the same to the concerned departments and the effectees is underway.–APP

Chief secretary opens skills lab at AIMC

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Monday inaugurated skills lab at the Allama Iqbal Medical College. Practical training of different medical procedures will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate medical students at the lab. Addressing a ceremony at the Dialysis Centre established at Jinnah Hospital under public-private partnership, the Chief Secretary said that medical is a sacred profession, adding that doctors should perform their duties considering it a service to humanity. He mentioned that health is one of the great blessings of Almighty Allah. He said that Gohar Ejaz is running this dialysis centre in the name of his late father and it is a noble deed. He maintained that the Punjab government will encourage philanthropists and provide complete support to establish such centres in other hospitals. The Chief Secretary also visited different sections of the Dialysis Centre and asked the patients about quality of facilities being provided there. The Chief Secretary was briefed that the Dialysis Centre was set up in March 2006 and as many as 150,000 patients have been provided free dialysis facility at this centre. Kidney patients are also provided medical treatment, diagnostic tests and medicines facility free of cost at this centre.–PR

HEC chief visits KEMU

Chairman of Higher Education Commission Pakistan Prof Dr Tariq Banauri visited the King Edward Medical University. He was brief by Vice Chancellor Prof Kahalid Masud Gondal on various ongoing projects, academic research and quality training in higher medical education. The chairman addressed deans and chairpersons of various department and called for quality in research. He said the KEMU is historical and prestigious institution and the commission wants to set up national academy for higher education. National Academy of Higher Education will train academic professional through refresher courses. He also expected that incoming government will increase the budget of HEC according to need of the country. He emphasized a transparency in financial management system. He said institution deserved complete autonomy with responsibility and accountability. –PR