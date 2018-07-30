Share:

LAHORE-Veteran TV actor Jahan Ara is facing backlash on social media for her casual mention of tiger hunting in her interview on Hamare Mehman on ARY News. Fans of the show are angry that the interviewer hyped her hunting exploits. According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), after a century of decline, tiger numbers are on the rise. At least 3,890 tigers remain in the wild, but much more work is needed to protect this species that’s still vulnerable to extinction. In her interview, The Lala Begum actor shared that she often used to join her husband when he hunted and it never frightened.” She flaunted the head of a tiger that her husband hunted and a few photographs of his endeavors. She also told of a time to the viewers when she joined her husband during a leopard hunt. She said she drove the jeep while her husband followed the animal and fired up a few shots. The actor said they came back with assistance the following morning to locate the animal and it was found by local people “while it was still warm”.

“They lifted it up, took photographs, and gave its meat to local people for their kids,” she shared.