Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General for Passports (Jawazat) has formed several seasonal committees stationed at checkpoints and gateways to Makkah to issue on-the-spot penalties to those who transport Haj regulation violators.

These semi-judicial committees will be working around the clock. The penalties for transporting people without Haj permits include 15-day imprisonment, SR10,000 fine for each pilgrim being transported and naming and shaming, Saudi Gazette reported. If the transporter is an expat, he will be deported after paying the fines and serving the prison term. He will be banned from entering the Kingdom forever.

The committee will demand that the vehicle used in the transportation of illegal pilgrims be confiscated. If the violation is repeated for the second time, the penalty will include a two-month imprisonment, a fine of SR25,000 for each illegal pilgrim being transported and naming and shaming.

If the violation is repeated for the third time or more, the transporter will be jailed for six months, fined SR50,000 for each illegal pilgrim being transported and naming and shaming.

The Jawazat urged all citizens and residents to comply with the Haj regulations and directives. To perform Haj they must get Haj permits, it reiterated.

It urged pilgrims coming from abroad to leave the Kingdom before the expiry of their Haj visas. The Jawazat urged pilgrims from Gulf countries to carry the official Haj permit issued in the countries of origin.