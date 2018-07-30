Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Senior most judge of the AJK Supreme Court Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Monday took oath as the Acting Chief Justice in a simple but impressive ceremony held in the Supreme Court building on Monday.

AJK Supreme Court Judge Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal administered oath to Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan will perform as the acting AJK CJ in the absence of the Chief Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia who has gone to the UK on a visit for a couple of weeks.

Officials of superior and subordinate judiciary including judges of the AJK Supreme and High Courts, senior officials of the AJK government, legal fraternity from various parts of AJK and other dignitaries from various segments of civil society attended the ceremony.

Senior official of the AJK Law Department earlier read the official notification about the appointment of Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan as the acting chief justice.