Khairabad is a nearby village of Turbat city where only one hospital is available. Unfortunately, the hospital is not facilitated by government. There is only one doctor giving duty. Besides the patients of Khairabad, the patients from nearby villages also visit here but because of high number of patients, people suffer. I recently visited the hospital which was broken. Electricity is rarely available here. Neither any sort of good medicine is given to the hospital. Therefore, I request the government to look for the issue and provide facilities to the only hospital which is a source of relief for many of the residents of the remote villages.

HANI SHAKIR KHAIRABADI,

Khairabad, July 13.