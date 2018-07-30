Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West insists Kylie Jenner is a ‘self-made’ woman.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has come to the defence of her 20-year-old half-sister - who recently appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine following the rise of her make-up business - with Kim claiming that Kylie hasn’t had any of her success ‘’handed’’ to her. The brunette beauty shared: ‘’You know, everyone has a team, I don’t care who you are. But when you don’t get it from someone else, that’s ‘self-made.’’’

Kylie’s appearance on the cover of the publication’s America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue prompted ridicule from some of her critics.

But Kim has hailed the achievements of her sibling, who has been predicted to become the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’It’s not like that was handed to her. She figured that all out. I mean, we all have.’’

Kim’s sentiment has been echoed by her mother Kris Jenner, who claimed Kylie deserves every bit of success that has come her way.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star said: ‘’She made her own money for over a decade, she put it in the bank, she saved every nickel. ‘’And then, when she decided on what she wanted to do, she spent her money on a venture that could have gone south or north, and it did really well.’’

The showbiz matriarch - who also has Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, Rob, 31, and Kendall, 22 - revealed she’s proud of the ‘’work ethic’’ of her children. She explained: ‘’I’m proud of all of my kids because they really have an amazing work ethic and they roll their sleeves up and really do what they love to do so that makes me really happy.

‘’They all find their passion and when that happens it’s magical.’’