RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Monday acquitted two persons convicted by an Anti-Terrorism Court on charges of possessing explosives and weapons.

Those suspects who were acquitted by a Division Bench of LHC were identified as Khalid Mehmood and Ijaz Ahmed.

The LHC Division Bench comprised of Justice Ameer Bhatti and Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi took up the petition filed by the lawyers of the two convicts.

The appellants had submitted that there were discrepancies in the prosecution’s story as Khalid and Ijaz had no links to any terrorist organisation.

They said that the Counter-Terrorism Department Rawalpindi had lodged a baseless case against them on a plaintiff of Lawa police that had arrested them and showed fake recovery of explosives and weapons.

An Anti-Terrorism Court had convicted the duo and awarded them five years imprisonment.

After hearing the arguments of defence lawyers, the LHC Rawalpindi Bench suspended the jail sentence and acquitted the both accused. The court also ordered jail authorities to release both the persons.

The Lawa police had arrested the duo in 2016 during a raid and claimed to have recovered explosives and weapons from their possession.

The CTD Rawalpindi had registered a case against the duo under charges of terrorism on plaintiff of the Lawa police SHO.