rawalpindi - A man allegedly kidnapped an 11-year-old boy and tried to assault him sexually on gunpoint within limits of Police Station Westridge, informed sources on Monday. The kidnapper had also shot in the air to terrify the boy when he showed resistance, sources added. The mother of victim lodged a complaint with police against the kidnapper identified as Babla Israr. The accused is said to be an active member of PML-N and chief supporter of Malik Abrar and Malik Iftikhar, the losing candidates of PML-N. According to sources, the teenage boy AR (11) was playing outside his home when Babla Israr kidnapped him on gunpoint and took him to a house located backside of Baba Jee Restaurant near Chuhur Chowk. They said the kidnapper attempted to sodomize the boy and started firing when the boy showed resistance. On hearing the sound of gunshots, the area residents gathered outside the house while the kidnapper managed to escape the scene. The mother of the victim reported the matter to Westridge police who immediately raided the house and recovered the abducted boy.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is on, sources said.

On contacting, a senior police officer told The Nation the police are looking for the fleeing kidnapper. Raids were being carried out on all the possible hideouts to arrest the accused, he said.