LOS ANGELES-Margot Robbie feels more emotionally invested in a movie when she’s producing the project.

The 28-year-old star - who is best know for her acting talents - serves as a producer on her new movie ‘Terminal’, in which she also plays the lead role, and Margot has admitted to feeling hugely passionate about the thriller film.

Asked whether producing complements acting or whether it gives her something acting doesn’t, Margot replied: ‘’It actually works hand in hand with acting. I assumed it would be more of a conflict of interests, trying to split myself between the two roles. But actually, I feel like it made me better at each job, being so involved.

‘’And actually it does give me something I don’t get just from acting ... you know, feeling like, ‘Oh, that’s our project.’ As opposed to I got to be a part of someone’s project.’’

The Australian actress explained that having such a hands-on role with the movie means she feels more emotionally attached to the film.

In fact, Margot likened the scenario to raising a child.

She told Flickering Myth: ‘’When you’re there from the inception of the idea, to the development, to the pre-production, to the production - which you’re there as an actor anyway - to post-production, marketing, distribution ... all that kind of stuff, you live with it for years.

‘’And after years, it’s like your baby and you have a greater sense of ownership over it. And therefore, a greater emotional investment, I think.’’