KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the district administration to implement the Supreme Court orders regarding shifting of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad Parking Terminal.

He said all facilities have been provided for parking of oil tankers at ZOTPT and now the district administration is responsible for shifting tankers to Zulfiqarabad Parking Terminal.

This he said while presiding a meeting regarding the Zulfiqarabad Parking Terminal at his office on Monday, attended by the Financial Adviser Dr Asghar Abbas Sheikh, Director Technical SM Shakaib, Director Terminals Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present this occasion. The mayor said that all arrangements at the terminal were completed but still required results were not achieved regarding parking of oil tankers due to the reason that other organisations did not followed the directives of the court.

He said that under section 144 oil tankers parked outside this terminal should be banned and action should be taken against persons doing so.

The mayor said that this oil tanker parking terminal has the capacity of parking 3,200 oil tankers and with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal.

This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police check post and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal, he said and added that the facilities of the drivers have been provided while there would be an infrastructure for 10,000 will be available. Six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil filling tankers.

Wasim said that shifting of tankers in the terminal would decrease traffic problems in the city. No charges will be recovered for a month from tankers so that this terminal could be made fully operational, he added.

