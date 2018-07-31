Share:

islamabad - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz on Monday reviewed performance of the Flood Relief Cell to avert any untoward incident during the continuing monsoon season.

Aziz chaired a meeting held at Mayor Office to review the performance of flood relief cell established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to respond to any emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon season. The meeting was attended by the Chief Officer MCI and officers of concerned formations. On the occasion, Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that a flood relief cell has been established to cope with any emergency situation during the monsoon season. The Mayor was informed that the cell has been working under the administrative control of the Director, Emergency & Disaster management (E&DM), while directorates of Maintenance, Environment, Planning, Enforcement, Municipal Administration, Health Services, Electrical and Mechanical, MPO and other formations were working as coordinator to address the complaints in a systematic manner. It was informed that Deputy Director (E&DM) has been nominated as focal person to keep liaison with other formations so that the complaints could be addressed at the earliest.

The meeting was further apprised that the Environment Wing has removed the fallen trees and wild bushes from the surroundings of different nullahs to maintain smooth flow of water. The meeting was told that complaints received after the first rain spells were addressed promptly and no untoward incident was reported. The Mayor directed the concerned formations for early completion of repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season. He further directed the Director Environment to ensure complete removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass. He has also directed the Sanitation Directorate to take measures for collection of garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could drain smoothly.

The Mayor directed the concerned formation to warn the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and direct them to vacate the slums constructed along the nullahs to avoid damage in case of heavy rains. He further directed the residents to disconnect all illegal drainage connections which are directly flowing into the nullahs to avoid backflow in case of heavy rain.

He also tasked the Health Services Directorate for spray and fumigation around the nullahs, ravines and other areas. To cope with any untoward incident or natural calamity, the Mayor directed the Director Emergency and Disaster Management to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff round the clock. He also directed the City Sewerage Division to take measures for clearance of sewerage system and remove the hurdles to ensure smooth flow of rain water.