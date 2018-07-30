Share:

SADIQABAD-Independent candidate from NA-180 constituency Nadeem Abbas Cheema said that after Allah Almighty, he was grateful to the people of his constituency for his success in recent elections.

During a media talk here, he expressed gratitude to his voters and supporters for campaigning in his favour. "I cannot forget the love and respect the people of my constituency have given to me," he said, and adding that he would spare no effort for the uplift of people of his constituency. He claimed that he would serve the people without considering their political affiliation.

TREE PLANTATION

"Trees are an essential source of oxygen in the environment. Rise in the number of trees can bring a significant decrease to environment pollution." These views were expressed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar, and civil judges including Sultan Tipu, Asim Shafiq, Sajid Mehmood, and Assistant Commissioner Saifur Rehman during plantation of a sapling on the premises of Sadiqabad Judicial Complex. They urged the officials of Irrigation Department to create awareness among the masses regarding importance of tree plantation. "More and more people should be made part of the campaign," they pointed out, and adding that the saplings being planted during the campaign should be looked after.

SIX INJURED IN CLASH

Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups of PML-N activists at Tiba Zahir Pir here the other day.

According to RY Khan police, Councillor Mian Farhad Ali was supervising cleaning of sewerage pipes in his area when Rana Nauman, son of former councillor and local PML-N leader Rana Siddiq Ahmed, came and asked him to stop work. On refusal, a scuffle between the two and it turned into a brawl involving several men from both sides.

As a result, six persons including Mian Farhad, Rana Siddiq, and PML-N Youth Wing Tehsil President Mian Nasir Ali sustained injuries and were shifted to Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital [THQ]. On being informed of the incident, a large contingent of police led by RY Khan district police officer and Sadiqabad deputy superintendent of police reached the spot and launched investigation into the incident.