NOWSHERA VIRKAN-PML-N MNA-elect Ch Azhar Qayum Nahra and MPAs-elect Ch Irfan Bashir Gujar and Ch Muhammad Iqbal Gujar have reiterated their pledge to serve people of their constituencies in a better way.

"We will spare no effort, like we had done in the past five years, for welfare of the people and development of the area."

Talking to this scribe, they said they would also utilize all their energies to make Nowshera Virkan a developed and prosperous Tehsil in future. They expressed gratitude to people of the area for their support and reposing confidence in them.

They took a round of the city Nowshera Virkan along with the party local leaders and presidents of local trade organisations.

They also visited all the markets and thanked traders and shopkeepers for their support in the elections.

On the occasion Azhar Qayum Nahra assured that he would utilise all resources to fulfil the longstanding demand of the inhabitants of the tehsil.