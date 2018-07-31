Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court Monday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara and seven others in five-day custody in the case of aerial firing and manhandling the policemen.

Division SP Muaz Zafar said on Saturday that the Hanjarwal police SHO and his driver came under attack after they conducted a raid on a complaint received through the emergency police helpline 15.

The SHO was left with multiple fractures while the head of driver bore bruises, he said, adding that contingents from nearby police stations were called in to rescue them.

Nadeem courted his arrest on Sunday after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the Punjab inspector general of police to immediately arrest all the suspects.

The Hanjarwal police produced Nadeem and others in the court on Monday and got five-day physical remand. The court also ordered their medical examination.

PML-N leader gets bail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday confirmed pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA-elect Malik Afzal Khokhar and others in a case registered against them on arrival of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from London to Lahore.

According to APP, the court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief

of the bail.

The accused whose interim bail was confirmed include Malik Afzal Khokhar, Saiful Malock Khokhar, Shafi Khokhar, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Irfan Shafi, Muhammad Azam and Faisal Ashraf.

ATC-IV Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the hearing, wherein the lawyers of the accused argued that their clients were roped into baseless case.

They prayed the court to grant bail to their clients, assuring cooperation in the investigation.

Nawab Town police had registered a case against the accused for taking out rally from Khokhar Palace in Johar Town and removing barriers placed by police.