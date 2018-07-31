Share:

LAHORE - The national accountability bureau has launched investigation into the assets some senior officers who served on key positions in the Punjab police department, in recent years.

The anti-graft body has requested the Lahore Development Authority to send back details of properties purchased, sold, or transferred by Additional-IG Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG Haider Ashraf and Inspector Omar Virk.

These officers served in Lahore for several years under the government of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. Additional-IG Amin Wains served as Lahore Capital City Police Officer while Haider Ashraf was DIG (Operations). Similarly, Inspector Omar Virk had served as Lahore SP CIA for several years.

The above mentioned officers were regarded as key members of the city police team and handpicked of Shehbaz Sharif. The Lahore NAB launched corruption investigation to probe their assets after the authority received complaints against them for having assets beyond means. The latest investigation is part of the massive anti-corruption campaign launched by the NAB against senior bureaucrats, police officers, and parliamentarians.

An official on Monday told The Nation that the authority had ordered the LDA to provide them complete record of the properties and assets purchased or sold by the said officers.

The authority, in this regard, has sent a letter to the LDA’s Director General, requesting the department to provide them complete record of the properties owned by these officers.

As per the letter, a copy of which is available with The Nation, the Lahore Development Authority was asked to depute a “well conversant person” and submit the record to the relevant officer at the NAB Headquarters in Lahore. “In connection with a complaint being processed in this Bureau, you are requested to provide complete details of properties sold / purchased / transferred by these individuals and their family members in all towns / schemes of LDA,” the letter says.