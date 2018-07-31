Share:

islamabad - Several occupancies with poor fire protection arrangements located in different sectors of the capital city owe millions of rupees to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad under the head of accumulated challan amount, it has been learnt.

The concerned officials have failed to recover the outstanding dues despite repeated reminders from the high ups as the initial challan amount of Rs 500,000 swelled to millions during the three years. It is imperative to mention here that on non-payment of the principal challan amount of Rs 500,000, an additional fine of Rs 3000 per day is also imposed on the occupancy. These occupancies were challaned by the Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of the MCI for having poor fire protection arrangements three years ago.

According to the data available with The Nation, Sughra Tower Hill Road in sector F-11/1, Al-Mustafa Towers in sector F-10/3 and Al-Safa-II in sector F-11/1 owe Rs 3,419,000 each as accumulated challan amount. All the three establishments were initially fined Rs 500,000 each in November 2015 but they did not pay the amount and the accumulated challan amount till 12 July 2018 against each occupancy stands in millions now.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi Towers and Hamza Tower in sector F-11/1 were fined Rs 500,000 each in November 15 also and now the accumulated challan amount as of 12 July 2018 against each occupancy stands at Rs 3,416,000. Similarly, Al-Safa-I in F-11/1 owes Rs 3,386,000,Abbasi Distributors in sector I-9/2, Mansoob PVC Pipes in sector I-9/2 and RK Steel Mills in sector I-9/2 owes Rs 2,965,000 each. Furthermore, Rehmania Floor Mills in sector I-9/3 owes Rs 3,135,000, a warehouse in sector I-9/2 Rs 2,935,000, National TB Programme (New) Nagina Marble Industries (Old) in sector I-9/2, Shan Marketing Services in sector I-9/2 and SMC Aluminum in sector I-9/2 owe Rs 2,935,000 each under the head of accumulated challan amount.

Ismail Roller Floor Mills in sector I-9 owes Rs 3,117,000, Silver Oaks in sector F-10 markaz owes Rs 3,188,000; Tawakal Packages in sector I-9/2 owes Rs 2,788,000, Auto Clinic in sector I-9/2 owes Rs 2,689,000, Mustehkam Foundries in sector I-9/2 owes Rs 2,689,000, Imperial Industries in sector I-9/2 owes Rs 2,689,000, Gulf Oil Warehouse and Ali Hospital in sector I-9 owe Rs 2,125,000 each and Caltex Petroleum in sector G-5 owes Rs 2,122,000 under the head of accumulated challan amount.

According to a letter written by the Additional Director E&DM MCI, the concerned officials have been asked to expedite recovery of outstanding penalties/challans against the occupancies with poor fire protection arrangements. “It is requested to expedite recoveries of imposed challans/penalties from owners, together with Rs 3000 per day after expiry of seven days of such challans in accordance with section 6&9 of Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations-2010”, said the letter issued to the Senior Special Magistrate and Additional Collector Recoveries/Revenues, CDA.

It further said that the audit authorities have raised grave objections on the issue of non-recovery of the accumulated amount, which is pending despite receipt of numerous reminders issued from time to time. It is to mention here that the E&DM unit of the MCI has repeatedly asked the recovery authorities to recover the outstanding dues accumulated between 2013 and 2017.