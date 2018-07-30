Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) paid tributes to deceased Col Inayat Beg who was the founding member of PESS.

In a meeting held at its office in Mandi Bahauddin, PESS District President Sher Gondal briefly touched upon the services of Col Inayat for the former soldiers and humanity. He said the deceased got commission in Pak Army in 1952. He served as company commander in PMA Kakul, Brigade Major, Col GS and Manager PIA Karachi on deputation. After retirement he served the downtrodden and bore study expenditure of several students in different schools, he added. Pakistan National Heart Association was formed in 1984 and he was one of its founding members.

In 1991, the PESS was organised and he was also its founding member. He motivated ex-servicemen of his home district Mandi Bahauddin and formed PESS at district level in 1915. He was injured on March 26, 2018 in a road accident. He died on 27 May in a hospital after remaining under-treatment for about two months. The meeting expressed sympathy with the members of the deceased family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.