LAHORE - PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Hayat has moved the Election Tribunal to seek vote-recount of his constituency NA-140 Kasur after the returning officer decided against this relief to him. Rana Hayat had lost election to the PTI’s Sardar Talib Nakai with margin of only 236 votes while as many as 7500 votes stand rejected in this contest.

Recounting in NA-123 rejected

Returning Officer (RO) of NA-123, Wajid Minhas, on Monday rejected application for recounting of votes in the constituency. According to APP, the RO observed that the applicant approached with a delay and the constituency result had been finalised while rejecting the application. The application was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf runner-up candidate Wajid Azeem. He had challenged the results with a plea to order for recounting of votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Muhammad Riaz had won election from National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore by securing 97,193 votes whereas Wajid Azeem stood second by getting 72,535 votes.