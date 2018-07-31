Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said the police force set tremendous example by performing security duties on the polling day with commitment despite extreme weather conditions.

He expressed these views while addressing prize distribution ceremony held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday. Lahore CCPO B A Nasir, DIG Shehzad Akbar, Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Shaukat Abbas, SSP Usman Akram Gondal, and Liaqat Ali Malik were also present on this occasion besides others. The IGP awarded cash prizes, CC-I certificates, and souvenirs to all the officers and officials who performed exceptionally on the Election Day. The police chief appreciated the efforts of officers and officials for maintaining peace and law and order across the province. Lahore CCPO on this occasion thanked IGP rewarding the officers. He said that 33,000 police personnel were deployed on security duties around 3885 polling stations in Lahore on the polling day without.

He said that Lahore police would continue working with same spirit in the future as well.