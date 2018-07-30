Share:

SADIQABAD-PPP MPA-elect Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang visited Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and paid homage at the shrine of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He also went to the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar, offered Fateha and laid a floral sheet on the grave of the Sufi saint. He was accompanied by Abdus Sattar Khan Chang, Alif Deen Abbasi, Rana Farooq Ahmed, Irshad Khan Shar, Maula Bakhsh Kosh, Jam Nadir Hussain, and others.

Talking to media after his return, he said that PPP was the party of martyrs whose leaders and workers had sacrificed their lives for democracy in the country.

He vowed to accomplish the unfulfilled mission of the party's martyred leaders. He said that people of his constituency had honoured him with their confidence, and adding that he would go all out for their welfare and would provide all facilities of life at their doorstep.