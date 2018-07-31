Share:

LAHORE - KSE-100 index gained 770 points during the trading session as positive news on the economic front in the shape of arrangement of external account financing through multiple sources surfaced over the weekend and led to strengthening of rupee against the greenback by 3-4 percent.

Since the election last week, Pakistan equity markets have gained 2,218 points as investors cheered political clarity. The market closed at 43,557 level, up by 1.8 percent.

The cement sector remained in limelight as market participants were attracted by cheap valuations, while Commercial Banks continue to gain as further interest rate hikes are expected to provide considerable upside. Similarly, Oil & Gas Exploration sector was also in the top performers. Cumulatively, the three sectors added 338 points to the index. Market participation remained flattish as volumes fell by 2 percent and value traded rose by 7 percent.

Experts said that market sustained its bullish momentum, with strong upward movement as the KSE 100 index made an intraday high of +818 points to close at 43,556 level. Strong volumes were recorded in today's trading session with more than 377 million shares exchanging hands, while value traded also inched up by 7 percent DoD to $119million. Top volume stock of the day was PIBTL (+8.11 percent) with more than 19million shares traded.

On the news front, the Pakistani rupee strengthened by 4.3 percent to 122.24/123.86 per dollar after local media reported China had agreed to provide $2 billion in loans. Bulls continued the run across the board, where activity in all key sectors such as cements, steel and banks was seen. Both, local and foreign investors, showed aggressive participation in the market.

Cement sector came under limelight where heavyweights closed at their respective upper circuit. LUCK (+5 percent), DGKC (+5 percent), MLCF (+5 percent), KOHC (+5 percent), PIOC (+5 percent) and FCCL (+5 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector. Steel sector continued its upward trajectory for second consecutive day where ISL (+5 percent), ASTL (+5 percent), INIL (+4.85 percent) and MUGHAL (+5 percent) closed in the green zone.

Pharma sector witnessed investors' interest on the back of news that the pharmaceutical firms have increased the maximum retail price (MRP) of at least 10,000 medicines by up to 4 percent, according to market sources. SEARL (+5 percent), FEROZ (+5 percent), AGP (+5 percent) and GSKCH (+5 percent) were the major movers of the mentioned sector.