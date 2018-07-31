Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Monday decided to appoint Firdous Shamim Naqvi as Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. Naqvi won seat of Sindh Assembly from PS-103 constituencies. Firdous Shamim Naqvi is PTI’s Parliamentary leader in Karachi City Council. Naqvi said in his statement that he will resign from the City Council membership after taking oath as MPA. On the other hand it is learnt that Khurram Sher Zaman will be the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly.–INP