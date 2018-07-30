Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Khushab PP-84 Returning Officer [RO] Asif Niaz has rejected the application moved by PTI candidate Sardar Shujjah Khan for recounting of votes. PML-candidate Malik Waris Kallu had won the seat after tough competition. Sardar Shujjah challenged the result and submitted a plea to the RO concerned for recounting of votes, but the RO rejected his plea. On the other hand, PTI winner from NA-94 Khushab Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana said that the PTI would play an effective role for the betterment of the masses of the country. He was talking to the party workers at Hassan Pur Tiwana House (Hamoka). He thanked the people of NA-94 constituency for supporting him and voting him in the election. Malik Ehsan said that he was obliged the people came out in a large number to exercise their right to vote. He promised that he would stay in constant contact with them and solve their problems.