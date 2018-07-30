Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Sean Paul thinks the music industry is to blame for Demi Lovato’s suspected overdose. The 45-year-old dancehall rapper has worked with the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker on numerous tracks over the years and believes her recent hospitalisation, which was caused by her reportedly taking a mystery substance, is a result of the pressure and stress she’s continuously put under because she’s a high-in-demand pop star. Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ‘’The music industry in itself is very excessive. We are always working in studios, performing, travelling and sometimes you feel you need a break and the break is to go towards things that don’t give you a break.