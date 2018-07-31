Share:

rawalpindi - A security guard of a private company committed suicide on Monday allegedly after a domestic altercation, police officials said. The dead body of the security guard, identified as Muhammad Akhter, was moved to the mortuary of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

According to police, Muhammad Akhter was employed as a security guard in a money exchange shop owned by traders’ representative and PML-N leader Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha in Raja Bazaar. On Monday, he went to a rear room of the shop and shot himself with the duty rifle, a 12-bore shotgun. Hearing the sound of a gunshot, his colleagues rushed towards the backroom and found him lying in a pool of blood. The staffers ferried the guard to the DHQ Hospital but he died due to excessive bleeding, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi Inspector Anwar Farooq, when contacted, confirmed that it was a case of suicide.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that Muhammad Akhter was having a troubled married life even though he had a love marriage. Akhter, a father of two girls, belonged to Sargodha and lived in a rented house in Arya Mohalla. Last week, he had an altercation with his wife and left home in ager. His wife confirmed to the police that Akhter did not return home and was staying at the shop.