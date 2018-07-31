Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Monday demanded an inquiry into remarks of Islamabad High Court’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui who had claimed that intelligence agencies were interfering in judicial affairs.

Addressing a press conference, SBC Vice Chairman Salauddin Gandapur said that statement of Justice Siddiqui was a serious issue and showed concern over it. He said the matter should be taken seriously and high level probe should be initiated to determine the truth. He added that no institution had any right to interfere in judiciary’s matters. If the statement of Justice Siddiqui is true, then all decisions of political nature become controversial.

Gandapur has called upon the national institutions to work within their constitutional limits and refrain from giving remarks that might invite trouble. He said the judiciary should save itself from indulging in political issues and advised that verdicts on political issues can lower the prestige and dignity of the courts. In the past, verdicts on political issues could not muster support of the pubic and these were not quoted as precedents.

Gandapur said that Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s speech about interference of the intelligence agency is reflection of severity of the situation. “This statement made independence and integrity suspicious in the eyes of people,” he stated. The SBC vice chairman demanded that a Senate committee look into the matter and bring the truth to the fore. He said that all national institutions should work within their constitutionally defined roles and noted that a clash-like situation among various institutions would not benefit anyone.

He also demanded that superior judiciary should refrain from issuing remarks about trade unions and declared that bar would not tolerate interference in the matters related to trade unions.

The SBC observed that Justice Siddiqui’s outburst resulted in an awful situation and made autonomy and independence of the judiciary suspicious. The Sindh Bar Council has struggled in every era to maintain the autonomy and independency of the judiciary. Gandapur said the judiciary expressed its feelings about the statement of Justice Siddiqui. No institution has the right to interfere in judiciary’s affairs, he said. He said the Sindh Bar Council believed that it is the responsibility of every institution to go with the decisions of the courts.