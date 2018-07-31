Share:

islamabad - Space Summer School (SSS) organized with the participation of over 100 students of 60 schools and colleges of the country concluded here on Monday at Institute of Space Technology (IST). The two-week activity based learning course covered more than 50 interactive sessions in 10 exploration tracks for students in two levels as abecedarian and virtuoso.

It had a canvas of space themed activities, interactive lectures, hands on workshops, space career counselling, Dr.Abdus Salam space contest, space creative writing, space creative arts, space Spellathon, webinars and seminars, said a news release issued here. Dr Najam Abbas, Director Student Affairs and Programme Head SSS greeted the participants at the concluding session and appraised the accomplishments of Space Summer School under the initiative of Space Technology Education and Popularization (STEP). The chief guest of the ceremony, Dr Khurram Iqbal commended the initiative of Institute of Space Technology for creating cognizance about space technology among the youth and educating students about the benefits of space technology. Dr Khurram appreciated the efforts of IST for Space Technology education and its popularization.

Space Summer School covered ten themes namely the Earth, Atmosphere, Aviation, Rocketry, Satellite Technology, Space Travel, Space for Life, Space Agencies, Astronomy and Astrophysics and space agencies. It hosted two special webinars with Dr Aquib Moin from UAE Space Agency about UAE Mars Mission and Dr Nozair Khawaja from Germany on Astrobiology. IST also conducted the Dr Abdus Salam Space Contest on the last day of space summer school in order to gauge the level of space learning of students. Awards were given to the winners of Space Spellathon, Space creative writing, Space Arts, water rocket, aero modelling and drag parachute competitions. Space Summer School participants were also provided with an opportunity to explore Planetarium, Aircraft Technology, CanSat Satellite development, water rocket & Quad- copter Design and Fabrication along with Astrolabe and Telescopy.