KARACHI-The previous episode of Pepsi Battle of the Bands was a rollercoaster ride of emotions in which we witnessed performances of extremely talented bands coming from all over Pakistan to compete for their spot in the top 08 bands of the Season.

The latest episode of the show not only narrates their journey further, but also brings Strings on screen as the newest addition to the judges’ panel of Season 03.

As the episode begins, the bigger and better stage set up for the main rounds is revealed which is not only an improved version of the previous Season’s set-up but also overall gives out a grand feel to the show. Something not to miss out in this episode is the entrance of Strings on the show with their exceptional performance of the two hits, Na Jaane Kyun, famous for being featured in Urdu version of Spider-Man 2, and Mera Bichhra Yaar, both featured in their album Dhaani, released in 2003.

While the iconic band takes the role of judges in this Season with Meesha and Fawad, Ahmed Ali Butt also makes his presence noticeable as a co-host for the knock-out rounds as he joins Ayesha Omar on stage.

The theme of the first knock-out round of this Season is Retro in which the top 08 bands are seen performing covers in unique styles.

While Tamasha band’s cover of Sajna by Junoon received standing ovation and left the judges speechless, Xarb’s rendition of the famous qawali, Dam Mast Qalander by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Kaghaz’s performance on Nazia Hassan’s Disco Deewane also received positive remarks and applause from the judges.

Deja vu performed the hit song of Ali Haider, Purani Jeans, and 21 The Band covered In se Nain of Najam Sheraz, both of which received mixed reviews from the judges but made the bands reach safely to the top 06.

Those who couldn’t impress the judges in this round and ended up in bottom three were Bayaan, Sarmasta and Khamaaj. Sarmasta rendered Sajjad Ali’s hit Kuch Larkiyaan in their own style and Khamaaj played a fusion of classical and pop of Alamgir’s infamous Dekha Na Tha, both of which didn’t go too well in the favor of the two. Khamaaj was the first out of three to be eliminated while the other two bands got the opportunity to impress the judges once more in the final round titled, Battle of Survival.

Sharing his opinion on Bayaan’s performance, Hamari Inteha-e-Shauq by Hadiqa Kiani in the knock-out round, Bilal Maqsood said: “The choice of song is very important at this stage. Experimentation is good but you should also see if your vocals or any other elements which could be your strength are being compromised. In that case, don’t take such risks at this level at all.”

This suggestion is relevant to all participating bands as the Finale is just a few weeks away and only those two bands will make it to the final round that will make smart and wise decisions throughout to win this battle. By the end of the episode, Bayaan survived the duel to join top 06 and Sarmasta’s journey in this Season also came to an end.