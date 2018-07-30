Share:

GUJRANWALA-Three persons were gunned down over old enmity here in Kalaske area in the remit of Aroop Police on Monday.

According police, Dendar and Warraich groups have been locked in enmity since long. On Monday Mohsin, Shoaib and Tanveer of Warriach group were sitting in a shop when members of the rival group came there in a car and opened fired indiscriminate gunshots. Resultantly all the three persons died on the spot. The Aroop Police have shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and started further investigation.

2 REVENUE OFFICIALS BOOKED

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered a case against two revenue officials for involvement in a land fraud case.

According to the ACE, a woman Muqadas filed an application to the anti-corruption watchdog. She submitted that she after witnessing "Fard" issued by the Land Record Centre Pasrur, purchased a piece of land from one Muhammad Ashraf. However, after some time she was informed that the Revenue Department has cancelled the purchase deed of her land, with the objection that, seller Muhammad Ashraf was not real owner of the said land. The applicant alleged that seller Muhammad Ashraf had got bogus "Fard" of the said land with the connivance of the revenue officials. She informed that Ashraf sold the land to her fraudulently, depriving her millions of rupees to her. During inquiry, the ACE ascertained that the land record officials - Rana Shahid and Muhammad Nazim had involved in issuing the bogus "Fard" to Ashraf and in the light of the inquiry report a case have been got registered against them.

Red-tape takes infant's life





GUJRANWALA-An infant died in the hands of its crying mother as the staff of District Headquarters Hospital did not allow her to enter the emergency ward without having a computerised slip.

Uzma, a resident of Rahwali area, gave birth to a child in a private clinic while seeing the critical condition of the child, the doctor referred the infant to DHQ Hospital. When she took her child to the hospital, the security guard stopped her from entering the ward and asked her to first got computer slip from the counter set up in the hospital. She repeatedly requested to him to allow her to the emergency ward because her child's condition was getting more critical. But the guard did not care about her hue and cry. Meanwhile, the infant died and the heirs started protest against the hospital staff.

Receiving the information of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq reached the spot and set up an inquiry committee to probe the matter and fix the responsibility.