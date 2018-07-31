Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan has announced a rally from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly against the alleged rigging in polls.

Led by TLP leaders Allama Khadim Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qari, the rally will be taken out on August 6 (Monday), announced TLP spokesman Pir Ijaz Ashrafi.

He said the decision was taken in TLP Shoora meeting which held on Monday to discuss the ‘election rigging’ and future strategy. The elections held on July 25, he added, were massively rigged in favour of a party and TLP will record its protest on it. He said thousands of TLP workers will attend the Monday’s rally.

The leaders issued directions to party workers to fully prepare themselves for next local government polls. It was claimed that TLP will give surprising results in the LB polls.

Similarly, it was decided that party will take part in all by-polls with full preparations. The meeting also decided to celebrate August 14 the independence day across the country.