WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Monday he was willing to meet with Iran’s leaders with “no preconditions” and “any time they want” - one week after tensions soared between Washington and Tehran.

“I would meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they are ready yet,” Trump told a White House press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at his side. “No preconditions,” he added. “They want to meet, I’ll meet. Any time they want.”

A week ago, after a provocative warning from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to “play with the lion’s tail,” Trump blasted back a reply on Twitter - in all caps.

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE,” Trump warned Rouhani.

Trump welcomes Italy’s

Conte to White House

US President Donald Trump hosted Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House Monday, welcoming to a European populist with like-minded views on immigration and trade. The visit began with a handshake and a smile from Conte at the West Wing portico.

Trump said in the Oval Office that it was a “great honor” to host Conte, and praised the Italian leader for doing a “fantastic job,” noting they met and became friendly at the recent G7 summit in Canada.

Conte has “taken a very firm stance” on immigration, said Trump, who has pursued a “zero tolerance” policy at the US border, a crackdown that led to hundreds of children being separated from parents who crossed into the country from Mexico without papers.

Conte was chosen to lead the Italian government by the leaders of parties that won elections in March: the euro-skeptic Five Star Movement and the far-right League party.

The Italian press has suggested the White House meeting will serve to boost Conte, who is often overshadowed by his deputy prime ministers and those parties’ exuberant leaders: Matteo Salvini of the League party, and Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement.

Salvini however stole some of the attention Sunday by posting a controversial message on Facebook - “many enemies, much honor” - that echoed a well-known saying by Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini on the anniversary of the latter’s birthday.

Conte is on a drive to reform European Union regulations that say asylum requests should be the responsibility of a single member country, usually the one where the refugee first arrived.

Italy argues that the law places an unfair burden on countries that border the Mediterranean, and its new populist government has stepped up pressure on other EU countries to share responsibility for arriving refugees.

It has closed Italy’s ports to migrants and turned back several ships carrying refugees rescued at sea, threatening the future of those operations.

- Friend of Russia -

Both Trump and Conte also favor better relations with Russia.

Already deeply at odds with US allies on trade, the environment and Iran, the US leader opened another front in Canada by calling for Russia to be brought back into G7 meetings, ending its isolation over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

“I think it would be good for Russia, I think it would be good for the United States, I think it would be good for all of the countries of the current G7,” Trump said.

Conte, who was making his international debut at the Group of Seven talks, said he agreed with Trump, setting himself apart from his European colleagues.

The two men also share the same skepticism when it comes to free trade: Trump has blasted several international pacts such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), while Conte refused to ratify the CETA free trade agreement between the EU and Canada.

- Missed target -

But according to Nick Ottens of the Atlantic Council, Trump “may not find the ally he expects” in Conte.

On trade, the new Italian government’s skepticism of multinational agreements could complicate Trump’s desire to see all EU customs tariffs eliminated, according to Ottens.

Meanwhile, in the defense realm, Italy has said it has no chance of reaching the target spending of two percent of GDP - let alone Trump’s stated goal at the latest NATO summit of four percent.

In early July, Italy’s defense minister Elisabetta Trenta announced a freeze on purchasing F-35 fighter aircraft, of which the US is the primary contractor.

Italy’s participation in NATO operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria will be on both leaders’ agendas, along with Italy’s diplomatic efforts in Libya.

But a certain point of disagreement will be Trump’s standoff with Iran - and the sanctions that hurt Italian-Iranian commercial relations.

Pompeo to travel to SE Asia, calls for ‘free and open’ region

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region Monday, taking aim at China ahead of a trip to Southeast Asia to promote America’s strategic vision for Asia.

Pompeo will depart later this week on a trip to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia to hammer home the Trump administration’s commitment to the region, and also press for denuclearization in North Korea.

The trip comes at a time of tension with Beijing over its moves to assert sovereignty over disputed areas of the South China Sea, which Pompeo alluded to in a speech in Washington to business leaders from the region.

“When we say ‘free’ Indo-Pacific, it means we all want all nations, every nation, to be able to protect their sovereignty from coercion by other countries,” he said, adding that it also meant good governance to protect citizens’ rights.

“When we say ‘open’ in the Indo-Pacific, it means we want all nations to enjoy open access to seas and airways. We want the peaceful resolution of territorial and maritime disputes,” Pompeo said.

The State Department said Pompeo will expand on the “free and open” theme at an annual meeting in Singapore with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Pompeo’s first stop on the August 1-5 trip will be in Malaysia, where a historic opposition victory in May elections returned former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to power, and resulted in the release from prison of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

The 92-year-old Mahathir has promised to turn over the reins to Anwar within two years.

Citing “our strongly shared democratic values,” the State Department said Pompeo will hold talks with senior Malaysian government officials on security and economic interests during the visit to Kuala Lumpur Thursday and Friday.

From Kuala Lumpur, Pompeo will travel to Singapore for the ASEAN meeting, set for Friday and Saturday.

“The secretary will discuss our shared commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, upholding the rules-based order in the South China Sea, and countering terrorism,” the State Department said.

It did not say whether he will meet with his North Korean counterpart to discuss the implementation of the commitments US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made at their June 12 summit.

His last stop will be in Jakarta, where he will seek to “reinforce the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership as we look ahead to celebrating 70 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019,” the State Department said.