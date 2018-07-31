Share:

LAHORE - Two people died and another two wounded critically when a speedy truck bumped into a motorcycle on Multan Road near Sundar on Monday.

Rescue workers said two of the four victims died on the spot. One of the deceased was identified by police as Naveed. The bodies were sent to the morgue. Two injured persons were rushed to Jinnah Hospital with multiple wounds.

An eyewitness said the deadly accident took place because of over speeding on the highway. The police impounded the truck and were investigating the incident.