WAZIRABAD-The process of recounting of votes in PP-52, started on a written of application of PTI candidate Ahmed Chattha, runner-up in the constituency, continued on second consecutive day on Monday under the supervision of Returning Officer [RO] Ghulam Jaber at his office.

According to details, Ahmed Chattha, runner-up candidate from PP 52, had submitted an application to the RO for recounting of votes which the officer had accepted and ordered recounting. The recounting process was started on July 29 and remained continued on Monday.

There were 14 candidates contesting election but the main contenders were PTI's Ahmed Chattha and PML-N's Aadil Bakhsh Chattha. Aadil Bakhsh had obtained 53,321 votes while Ahmed Chattha could get 52,145 votes and remained runner-up.

The latter was not satisfied with results; therefore, he submitted an application to RO concerned requesting him to order recounting of votes.

The RO accepted the application and ordered recounting.

There were 147 polling stations in constituency. All ballot boxes will be opened, and ballot papers will also be examined thoroughly.

The recounting will be conducted in the presence of both candidates.