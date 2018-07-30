Share:

KHARIAN-A woman stabbed and killed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon over some domestic dispute here on Monday. Police said that Riffat, resident of Kharian was married off to her cousin Tanveer, some eight months ago. The couple, however, could not develop cordial relations. As usual, the couple had an argument over some issue during which Tanveer subjected her to torture. Angry over the torture, Riffat stabbed her husband with a knife, killing him on the spot.



The police have stated investigation into the incident.